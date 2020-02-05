Gov. Whitmer to be keynote speaker at Detroit Go Red for Women Luncheon

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be the keynote speaker at the Detroit Go Red for Women Luncheon on Feb. 21.

Local 4 anchor Kimberly Gill will emcee the event at Little Caesars Arena.

February is American Heart Month. The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement focuses on raising awareness for heart disease, the number one killer of women in the country.

National Wear Red Day is Friday, Feb. 7: Here’s what it means

“The American Heart Association is doing critical work in helping raise awareness around and help prevent cardiovascular diseases in women,” Whitmer said. “I’m proud to partner with them in their efforts, and will continue to work to ensure every woman has what they need to reduce risk. That means ensuring women everywhere have access to good, healthy food, resources to stay active, and quality, affordable health care.”

The co-chairs of the luncheon are Paula Silver, the vice president of corporate communications for DTE Energy and Deborah Greenman, the assistant general counsel at Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

One in three women is living with some form of cardiovascular disease and it kills one woman about every 80 seconds. More women die of heart disease every year than all cancers combined.

Women can help prevent the disease by understanding family health history, knowing their numbers and making lifestyle changes, such as moving more, eating smart and managing their blood pressure.

The luncheon features keynote speakers, inspiring survivor stories, a silent and live auction and more. Individual tickets for the Detroit Go Red for Women luncheon are $250 and a discounted rate for young professionals. Tables are still available and payable in advance. To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact Annie Hill, director Go Red For Women at 248-936-5816 or visit heart.org/detroitgored.