Influenza is What’s Going Around in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Metro Detroit doctors said we are still in the grips of the flu, but that’s not the only illness to be concerned about.
The flu season is in full swing and doctors are consistently seeing cases of influenza A and influenza B. There are also a lot of other illnesses circulating as well.
Wayne County:
- Influenza A & B
- Stomach Virus
- RSV
- Strep Throat
- Bronchitis
- Pink Eye
- Colds
Oakland County:
- Influenza A & B
- RSV
- Stomach Virus
- Strep Throat
- Pink Eye
- Colds
Washtenaw County:
- Influenza A & B
- Strep Throat
- RSV
- Respiratory Viruses
- Gastrointestinal Illnesses
Monroe County:
- Influenza A & B
- Fevers
- Respiratory Illnesses
- Strep Throat
Macomb County:
- Influenza A & B
- Stomach Virus
- Strep Throat
- Ear Infections
- Sinus Infections
Livingston County:
- Influenza A & B
- Strep Throat
- Respiratory Illnesses
Because of concern over the coronavirus outbreak in China there have been a lot of questions about facemasks. If you are sick with a respiratory virus, ordinary masks can help keep you from spreading an infection to people. If you are not sick you should not substitute a mask for other hygiene like handwashing.
