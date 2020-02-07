30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Good Health

Influenza is What’s Going Around in Metro Detroit

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Tags: Health, Good Health, Local, News, Flu, What's Going Around, Respiratory Illness, Metro Detroit, Doctors, Virus, What's Going Around in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Metro Detroit doctors said we are still in the grips of the flu, but that’s not the only illness to be concerned about.

The flu season is in full swing and doctors are consistently seeing cases of influenza A and influenza B. There are also a lot of other illnesses circulating as well.

Wayne County:

  • Influenza A & B
  • Stomach Virus
  • RSV
  • Strep Throat
  • Bronchitis
  • Pink Eye
  • Colds

Oakland County:

  • Influenza A & B
  • RSV
  • Stomach Virus
  • Strep Throat
  • Pink Eye
  • Colds

Washtenaw County:

  • Influenza A & B
  • Strep Throat
  • RSV
  • Respiratory Viruses
  • Gastrointestinal Illnesses

Monroe County:

  • Influenza A & B
  • Fevers
  • Respiratory Illnesses
  • Strep Throat

Macomb County:

  • Influenza A & B
  • Stomach Virus
  • Strep Throat
  • Ear Infections
  • Sinus Infections

Livingston County:

  • Influenza A & B
  • Strep Throat
  • Respiratory Illnesses

Because of concern over the coronavirus outbreak in China there have been a lot of questions about facemasks. If you are sick with a respiratory virus, ordinary masks can help keep you from spreading an infection to people. If you are not sick you should not substitute a mask for other hygiene like handwashing.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: