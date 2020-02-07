Influenza is What’s Going Around in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Metro Detroit doctors said we are still in the grips of the flu, but that’s not the only illness to be concerned about.

The flu season is in full swing and doctors are consistently seeing cases of influenza A and influenza B. There are also a lot of other illnesses circulating as well.

Wayne County:

Influenza A & B

Stomach Virus

RSV

Strep Throat

Bronchitis

Pink Eye

Colds

Oakland County:

Influenza A & B

RSV

Stomach Virus

Strep Throat

Pink Eye

Colds

Washtenaw County:

Influenza A & B

Strep Throat

RSV

Respiratory Viruses

Gastrointestinal Illnesses

Monroe County:

Influenza A & B

Fevers

Respiratory Illnesses

Strep Throat

Macomb County:

Influenza A & B

Stomach Virus

Strep Throat

Ear Infections

Sinus Infections

Livingston County:

Influenza A & B

Strep Throat

Respiratory Illnesses

Because of concern over the coronavirus outbreak in China there have been a lot of questions about facemasks. If you are sick with a respiratory virus, ordinary masks can help keep you from spreading an infection to people. If you are not sick you should not substitute a mask for other hygiene like handwashing.