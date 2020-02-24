32ºF

Good Health

Study finds eating a big breakfast can help burn more calories

Eating a big breakfast can help you burn more calories.

A new study observed a group of young men with normal body mass index and found the number of calories burned was much higher when they ate a big breakfast and a small dinner.

Test results showed they burned more than twice as many calories than those who did the opposite.

This is because the amount of energy it takes to process a meal was higher in the morning than at night.

