Study finds eating a big breakfast can help burn more calories
Eating a big breakfast burns twice as many calories, study suggests
Eating a big breakfast can help you burn more calories.
A new study observed a group of young men with normal body mass index and found the number of calories burned was much higher when they ate a big breakfast and a small dinner.
Test results showed they burned more than twice as many calories than those who did the opposite.
This is because the amount of energy it takes to process a meal was higher in the morning than at night.
