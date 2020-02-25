Marijuana use rises sharply among seniors, research shows
Grandma's cookie recipe may be a little different these days.
The number of American seniors over the age of 65 who smoke marijuana or use edibles has increased two-fold between 2015 and 2018.
This is according to research published in the the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Some geriatric doctors find the statistics troubling. They worry about how marijuana may interact with certain medical conditions.
