Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan continue to rise, but what do these numbers mean?

DETROIT – Each day, the number of confirmed coronvirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan rises, while the death toll is also increasing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 1,791 confirmed cases and 24 people have died. The state is currently ranked fifth in the nation for documented cases and seventh for the number of deaths as a result of the virus.

Metro Detroit has been hit the hardest by the virus. While some areas of the state have only been minimally affected, southeast Michigan hospitals are pushing past their usual capacity.

During a conference call Monday night, state officials said no COVID-19 patient who has needed a ventilator has been removed from the ventilator -- they have either died or are still on it. Meanwhile, more people continue to need ventilators as the number of them available continues to decrease since others are still using them.

The state is currently in a place to care for all patients like it would under normal circumstances, but that is rapidly changing, and it will soon get to a point where health care providers will have to decide who gets a ventilator and who doesn’t.

To help slow the spread, it is crucial to treat every person you come in contact with as if they are infected with the virus. Failing to reduce the number of people infected at the same time will result in overwhelmed hospitals and those difficult choices about who gets the help they need.

It is important to note that while the number of cases is going up, it does not mean social distancing is not working. People who are testing positive now could have been exposed to the virus several weeks ago, and many people don’t show symptoms for several days.

It will take weeks to see the results of the stay-at-home order and other social distancing measures that have been put in place.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

