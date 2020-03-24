41ºF

Good Health

Disaster Distress Helpline provides 24/7 mental health support to those affected by coronavirus outbreak

Call 1-800-985-5990

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

(Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Disaster Distress Helpline is available to provide crisis counseling to those affected by the coronvirus (COVID-19) outbreak 24 hours a day.

People who need help coping with mental and emotional effects of what is happening can get immediate counseling from specialists. The helpline is available 24/7.

Call 1-800-985-5990 or text 'TalkWithUs’ to 66746 to speak with someone.

