Be cautious when you clean -- Calls to poison control rise amid COVID-19 outbreak

DETROIT – Poison control centers are reporting an increase in calls related to cleaning products as people are trying to reduce their risk from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Most people are cleaning far more than they usually clean and as cleaning supplies have run low many people are using products that they may not have used before. This can pose a risk if people aren’t careful.

Poison control centers received more than 45,000 calls between January and March. That’s a 20 percent increase compared to the same time period last year. Researchers also found the daily number of calls increased sharply at the beginning of March.

Bleach, non-alcohol disinfectants and hand sanitizers were most often to blame. The majority of calls involved children under the age of five.

In one case a woman trying to disinfect her groceries mixed bleach, vinegar and hot water in her sink. The resulting fumes caused her to have difficulty breathing and sent her to the hospital.

In another case, a preschooler drank hand sanitizer left on a kitchen table and developed a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit for driving.

The Centers for Disease Control said to reduce your risk from cleaning products and sanitizers you should follow the directions on the label. Do not mix chemicals or products. You can unintentionally create a toxic mix. For example, mixing bleach and ammonia releases a toxic gas related to chlorine.

You should also wear protective gear, like gloves and use the products in a well-ventilated area. Always store chemicals out of the reach of children.

