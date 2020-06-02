Possible COVID-19 exposure in Northern Michigan this weekend -- here are the times, places involved

Officials have identified a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) patient who went to three businesses in Northern Michigan over the weekend and might have infected other people. They released the locations, dates and times of the possible exposure.

Health officials said that person has since tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the businesses, but they haven’t been able to track down everyone who might have been exposed.

Here are the possible exposure details, all on Friday (May 29):

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Odawa Casino in Petoskey

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Pine Squirrel Bar and Grill in Gaylord

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Paul’s Pub in Gaylor

Anyone who was at those locations at the specified times or soon after should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. If you develop any symptoms, get tested right away.

Remember, some people can be infected without showing symptoms, but they can still spread the coronavirus.

Contact tracing happens when someone tests positive for the virus, and contact tracers track down close contacts that person had and places they visited during the time they might have been infections.

READ: ‘Contact tracers’ considered key to coronavirus battle, but what are they?

For the process to work, it’s critical for residents to answer their phones if the health departments call. The call will come from 866-806-3447, MI COVID HELP or your local health department. You might also get a text from 25051 before the call.

Contact tracers will never ask you for your social security number, driver’s license or credit card information. If someone claiming to be a contact tracer asks for information, hand up immediately, because it’s a scam.

You won’t hear news alerts about every place someone who tests positive has visited, but in this case, the health department was unable to track down some people who potentially had close contact with the positive patient, so they issued an alert.