CHECK: Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) from the CDC

Listed below are the symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC last updated the symptoms on May 13, 2020 after adding six symptoms for the disease in April.

From the CDC:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Watch for symptoms

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19.

