Good Health

CHECK: Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) from the CDC

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Woman wearing mask with headache (Pixlr)

Listed below are the symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC last updated the symptoms on May 13, 2020 after adding six symptoms for the disease in April.

From the CDC:

  • Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms.
  • Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Watch for symptoms

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19.

