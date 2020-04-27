CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19)
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has added six possible new symptoms of COVID-19.
The CDC maintains that people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
The newest symptoms, according to the CDC, are:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
These are in addition to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
When to seek medical attention
According to the CDC: If you have any of these emergency warning signs* for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
New: WHO on COVID-19 immunity: We don’t know level of protection or how long it will last
Special coverage:
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.