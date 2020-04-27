CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has added six possible new symptoms of COVID-19.

The CDC maintains that people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

The newest symptoms, according to the CDC, are:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

These are in addition to:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

When to seek medical attention

According to the CDC: If you have any of these emergency warning signs* for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.

New: WHO on COVID-19 immunity: We don’t know level of protection or how long it will last

Special coverage: