Michigan to launch over 30 new, no-cost coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites

The state of Michigan plans to expand coronavirus (COVID-19) testing with more than 30 new sites across the state in the coming weeks.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available at 12 new sites in Detroit, Albion, Ecorse, Flint, Grayling and Roseville by the end of the week, officials announced Wednesday.

Additional testing sites planned for Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Muskegon, Niles, Saginaw and Wayne are expected to be operational in the coming weeks.

“Expanding access to testing will help us protect ourselves, our families, and the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis. That’s why we are working to remove as many barriers as possible to ensure COVID-19 testing is accessible for all Michiganders,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “After looking closely at the data and working with community partners, we believe these sites will provide the greatest access to testing for Michiganders across the state. We appreciate the willingness of these community partners to open their doors for this very important effort.”

Officials say locations for the the new no-cost testing sites were “chosen in part to help address racial and ethnic disparities that had existed prior to the pandemic and were exacerbated by the virus.”

“These Neighborhood Testing Sites will provide more than a place to get a COVID test,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We know there are gaps in services in many communities in our state and these locations were chosen in an effort to address as many of these issues as possible.”

The new sites will offer saliva tests, which are less invasive than nasal swabs.

Individuals interested in getting tested are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment online here or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to get tested. Individuals are encouraged to self-quarantine after testing while awaiting results to prevent potential spread of the virus.

The following Michigan COVID-19 testing sites are currently open or will open this week:

Historic King Solomon Baptist Church of Detroit (6100 14th Street, Detroit) Hours: Thursdays 12 p.m.–8 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Triumph Church (Central Campus 15801 Joy Road, Detroit) Hours: Mondays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 p.m.–8 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Wayne County Community College District Northwest Campus (8200 West Outer Drive, Detroit) Hours: Tuesdays 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Wednesdays 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Southwestern Church of God (3032 Fort Street, Detroit) Hours: Mondays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 p.m.–8 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Macedonia Baptist Church (G5443 North Saginaw Street, Flint) Hours: Mondays 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church (B1309 N Ballenger Highway, Flint) Hours: Tuesdays 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Thursdays 1 p.m.–7 p.m.

All God’s People (25295 Chippendale Street, Roseville) Hours: Tuesdays 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Word of Life Christian Church (460 West Atherton Road, Flint) Hours: Tuesdays 12 p.m.–6 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 p.m.–6 p.m.; Thursdays 12 p.m.–6 p.m. Open on Sept. 3.

International Gospel Center (375 Salliotte Road, Ecorse) Hours: Tuesdays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Wednesdays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Open on Sept. 3.

Albion College-Washington Gardner (401 East Michigan Avenue, Albion) Hours: Mondays 12 p.m.–7 p.m.; Wednesdays 12 p.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Open on Sept. 4.

Kirtland Community College (4800 West 4 Mile Road, Grayling) Hours: Wednesdays 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Thursdays 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Open on Sept. 5.

Hartford Memorial Baptist Church (Head Start Building 14000 West Seven Mile, Detroit) Hours: Mondays 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Open on Sept. 5.



You can find additional no-cost testing sites in Michigan online here.