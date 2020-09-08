Gyms reopening in Michigan: Will you go back?

It has been 176 days since Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed gyms statewide, and Wednesday is the big day for gyms in Metro Detroit as they are reopening with major precautions.

The big question is, “Will you go back?”

“I will not be there. The first day back, I won’t be there,” said Leon Clinton.

“I’m not going back to the gym tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Jessica Bailey.

“I don’t think so. I’m a little skeptical,” said Kyle Wright.

Since March, gyms across Metro Detroit closed its doors after Whitmer ordered them to do so because of the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic. But gyms will be back open with some stipulations, like wearing masks the entire workout.

Some people said they’re still not comfortable.

“Out of a place of fear, at this point, this virus is still real. Things are still going on,” Bailey said.

“I have small children at home, an 8-year-old son and a 2-month-old baby girl. I just don’t feel like it’s worth the risk,” Leon Clinton said.

Keyon Clinton with 1% Better Nation started outdoor boot camps this summer since many couldn’t workout inside.

“The truth is some days are better than others, but as long as you have a progressive mindset, as long as you’re giving more today than you did yesterday, that’s what the 1% Better Lifestyle brand is all about.”

Keyon Clinton said he can’t wait to return.

Armond Harris with Jabs Gym in Eastern Market said he’s ready to open back up.

“Here at Jabs Gym, we have a long list of COVID procedures, where we’ll have extra cleaning stations, social distancing, the trainer will have a screen in front of them," Harris said.

Besides wearing masks, social distancing is required. Gyms will also not be operating in its full capacity.