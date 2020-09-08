Why wearing a mask will be especially important as Michigan gyms prepare to reopen

Gyms that have been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan will be allowed to reopen Wednesday, and wearing a mask will be vitally important.

After more than five months, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the green light to gyms and pools last week, but there will be strict safety protocols in place.

The most obvious change is mask use. When you’re exerting yourself, you breathe harder, and that means you would spread more potentially virus-laden aerosol if you’re infected. That means mask use is especially important to limit the spread of COVID-19 in gyms.

That also raises the point that wearing a mask during exercise is more difficult, and there will be a tendency to loosen it or uncover either your nose or mouth. The hope is that people will be courteous to others around them.

While you can’t wear a mask in a pool, it’s important to maintain a safe distance, even when you’re swimming.

That goes for the showers and locker rooms, too.