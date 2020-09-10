Detroit Health Department moves immunization clinic to Midtown headquarters

DETROIT – The Detroit Health Department officially announces the relocation of its Immunization Clinic from the Samaritan Center on the city’s east side at 5555 Conner Street, to its headquarters at 100 Mack Avenue in Midtown.

Health Department staff officially made the move to the new location on September 8, centrally located just steps from the Woodward Avenue and Mack Avenue bus lines.

The Health Department’s newly relocated Immunization Clinic offers six newly-renovated examination rooms that will serve a higher volume of patients. Five additional team members have been added for a total of 15 staff, including four nurses and two medical assistants to support the vaccination needs of families in Detroit as students return to school and flu season approaches.

“The move to Midtown supports our mission to build healthy communities for all families,” said Najibah Rehman, MD, MPH, Medical Director, Detroit Health Department. “With the pandemic still among us, children returning to school and flu season just around the corner, a larger clinic and additional staff will allow us to provide immunizations for all ages from infancy to adulthood.”

At the Detroit Health Department Immunization Clinic, vaccines are free for children ages 18 and younger who qualify for the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program. Medical insurance is also accepted, and the ID of the child’s parent or guardian must be presented. The Immunization Program also offers adult vaccines and participates in the Michigan Adult Vaccine Program, which provides free vaccines to uninsured adults who meet certain qualifications. The program is also part of the High-Risk Hepatitis A & B Program offering Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B vaccination to high-risk adults, regardless of insurance status.

The Detroit Health Department Immunization Clinic is open by appointment only, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. To accommodate students participating in in-person learning at a Detroit charter or public school, the clinic will also open on Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., now through November 1. For the safety of all residents and staff, strict COVID-19 safety protocols including wearing facial masks or coverings and social distancing will be followed.

For more information visit detroitmi.gov/health or call 313-876-IMMS (4667).