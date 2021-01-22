Here are the 8 changes to Michigan COVID restrictions coming next month under new order

Michigan bars will be allowed to reopen at the start of February.

The state of Michigan will be under a new COVID-19 order at the start of February, and it will prompt several changes to the restrictions that are currently in place.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced its new order Friday (Jan. 22), and it will go into effect Feb. 1 and last three weeks, until Feb. 21.

Click here to read the full details of the new MDHHS order.

Here are the eight changes to restrictions that will be in effect :

Restaurants and bars can resume indoor dining at 25% capacity and no more than 100 people. Tables must be six feet apart and include no more than six people. Bars and restaurants have to close at 10 p.m. and collect customer information for contact tracing. Concessions may resume at casinos. Concessions may resume at movie theaters. Concessions may resume at stadiums. Personal services requiring mask removal will be allowed. Non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two different households will be permitted. MDHHS continues to urge families to avoid indoor gatherings. Stadiums that seat over 10,000 people can allow 500 visitors to attend events. This is in effect as of Jan. 22. It’s designed to allow more people to attend this weekend’s high school football finals. Stadiums that seat fewer than 10,000 people can be at 20% capacity, up to 250 people. This is also in effect as of Jan. 22 and designed to allow more people to attend this weekend’s high school football finals.

Metrics

MDHHS had been closely monitoring three metrics in particular throughout the pandemic, and officials believe improvements in these areas justify the revisions above.

The state’s case rate is currently at 225 cases per million after peaking at 740 cases per million in mid-November.

The statewide positivity rate is 6.8% and declining.

Currently, 9.9% of hospital beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. That number has been declining for seven weeks after peaking at 19.6% on Dec. 4.

Restrictions still in place

The MDHHS order continues to temporarily pause indoor contact sports and other venues and activities that require close physical contact and mask removal, such as water parks.

Employees who work in jobs that can’t be performed from home can continue to go to work, but employees who can work from home should to do so.

Night clubs also remain closed.