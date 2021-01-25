Live Stream: Gov. Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Monday on the state’s handling of COVID-19.

The state is one week away from a new version of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order going into effect. On Feb. 1, the revised restrictions will allow restaurants to reopen for indoor dining, stadiums to welcome more fans and more.

Click here to read the full details of the revised MDHHS order.

On Monday, Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of MDHHS, and new MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday. You can watch live in the stream posted above.