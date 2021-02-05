Gov. Whitmer says 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed Thursday that more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state.

By the end of Wednesday, the state had administered exactly 1,076,545 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the governor.

“That number is going up as we speak,” Whitmer said. “Every shot in the arm is a step forward toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.”

Michigan’s goal is still to vaccinate 70% of people ages 16 and up, Whitmer said.

The vaccination process hasn’t always been a smooth one for Michigan, as an early move to phase 1B caused confusion for many people who weren’t able to get appointments despite becoming eligible.

Officials wanted to make teachers eligible for vaccination after setting a goal of offering in-person learning to all students by March 1.

Discrepancies between the number of vaccines actually shipped and administered versus what was shown on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website accounted for some of the confusion, state officials said.