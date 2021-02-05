Michigan’s most important COVID-19 numbers trending in right direction

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s most important COVID-19 numbers are once again trending in the right direction, according to the state’s top doctor.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, provided updated numbers Thursday (Feb. 4) during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s briefing.

Khaldun said the state’s case rate is down to 159 cases per million population. That number has been “declining steadily” over the past 24 days.

The Detroit, Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions all have case rates below 150 cases per million people, according to Khaldun.

Michigan’s test positivity is down to 4.9% and continues to decline, Khaldun said. That percentage is the lowest Michigan has seen since mid-October.

Right now, 6.6% of the state’s hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, according to Khaldun. She said that number is on a steady decline.

“Overall, I’m pleased that we have continued to reopen our economy,” Khaldun said. “Michiganders are doing their part by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and socially distancing.”

On Thursday, state officials announced 1,358 new COVID-19 cases and 74 additional deaths. Michigan has now confirmed 565,251 cases and 14,778 deaths since the start of the pandemic.