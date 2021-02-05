Top health official asks Michiganders to avoid gathering for Super Bowl parties

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s top health official is asking residents to avoid gathering with others for Super Bowl parties due to the threat of spreading COVID-19.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Thursday (Feb. 4) that Michiganders should not let their guard down for Super Bowl Sunday.

“People will want to watch the game with family and friends,” Khaldun said. “Please be mindful that we have to do this differently this year, while we are still seeing so much virus in our communities.”

She said the state avoided a post-holiday surge late in 2020 because people followed COVID-19 safety recommendations.

“This Super Bowl Sunday, please avoid gatherings, and if you do gather, please keep it limited to only one other household, and make sure you’re wearing a mask, socially distancing and washing your hands frequently,” Khaldun said.

Michigan’s case, positivity and hospitalization rates are trending in the right direction, as of Thursday, and that allowed the state to resume youth contact sports. But Khaldun said it’s important not to let the Super Bowl cause a spike in cases that could make the state move backwards.