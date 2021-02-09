Live Stream: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides COVID-19 update

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Tuesday on the state’s handling of COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

They will discuss the state’s continued efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Michigan announced 1,769 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths Monday, bringing the state totals to 569,417 cases and 14,905 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Ad

Last week, restaurants were allowed to reopen for indoor dining after customers were banned from doing so for more than two months. Whitmer also announced high school contact sports would be allowed to resume, with safety precautions in place.