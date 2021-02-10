Black coffee linked to reduced risk of heart failure, data shows

New data from the American Heart Association suggests drinking coffee straight black can reduce the risk of heart failure in the long term.

Drinking one or more cups of plain (black), leaded coffee a day was associated with a long-term reduced risk of heart failure, according to a review of diet data from three major studies using analytic tools from the American Heart Association.

The key is not adding sugar or milk substances.

You can view the data released Tuesday right here.

“We identified multiple dietary and behavioral risk factors for cardiovascular disease outcomes including marital status, red meat consumption, whole milk consumption, and coffee consumption. Among these dietary variables, increasing coffee consumption was associated with decreasing long-term risk of heart failure (HF) congruently in FHS (Framingham Heart Study), ARIC (Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities), and CHS (Cardiovascular Heart Study). Higher coffee intake was found to be associated with reduced risk of HF in all three studies. Further study is warranted to better define the role, possible causality, and potential mechanism of coffee consumption as a potential modifiable risk factor for HF.” American Heart Association

More: Healthy Heart news