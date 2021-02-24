Live Stream: Gov. Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the handling of COVID-19 in Michigan.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live in the stream posted above.

Last week, Whitmer announced during her briefing that $52.5 million will be given to nearly 6,000 small businesses across the state. She also revealed the state had administered 1,657,215 total COVID vaccines.

Khaldun reported positive trends for all of Michigan’s COVID-19 metrics, and she will likely provide another update on the case rate, percent positivity and hospitalization rate during Wednesday’s briefing.

On Tuesday, Michigan reported 1,316 new COVID cases and 34 additional deaths, marking the second single-day total over 1,000 since Feb. 12. Overall, the state has confirmed 582,719 COVID cases and 15,396 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.