All 3 of Michigan’s top COVID-19 metrics starting to trend in wrong direction

LANSING, Mich. – After weeks of improvement, Michigan is starting to see each of its top COVID-19 metrics trend in the wrong direction.

On Wednesday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, revealed the updated numbers.

As of Wednesday, Michigan’s case rate is at 114 cases per million people -- a number that has increased over the past three weeks.

Seven days, Michigan’s case rate had started to plateau, but it was at 91.2 cases per million population. Obviously, the sudden rise this week is concerning to Michigan officials.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is up to 4.1%. That’s up from 3.4% from the positivity Michigan recorded three and a half weeks ago, according to Khaldun.

Last week, Michigan’s percent positivity rose for the first time in months, up to 3.7%.

“We are also starting to see a slight increase in our hospitalizations,” Khaldun said. “A little over 4% of inpatient beds are being used to take care of patients who have COVID-19.”

Last week, Michigan’s hospitalization rate was at 3.9%.