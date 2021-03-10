Live Stream: Gov. Whitmer provides COVID update 1 year after first cases confirmed in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is providing an update Wednesday on COVID-19 in Michigan -- exactly one year after the first cases of the virus were confirmed in the state.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Michigan announced its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 10, 2021, in Wayne and Oakland counties. Since then, there have been nearly 600,000 more cases confirmed in the state, along with 15,699 virus-related deaths.

READ: Whitmer signs $2.5 billion in COVID-19 relief funding

On Wednesday, Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Ad

Last week, Whitmer and Khaldun announced the re-engagement of several segments of Michigan’s economy, despite a plateauing of COVID-19 metrics.

On Monday, Michigan confirmed its first case of the South Africa COVID variant in Jackson County. More than 400 cases of the B117 variant -- first found in the UK -- have also been confirmed.