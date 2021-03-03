Michigan sees improvement in 2 of 3 top COVID-19 metrics, slight rise in positivity rate

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan saw another week of improvement in two of its top three COVID-19 metrics, but the third ended a streak of steady decline over the past two months.

READ: 12 takeaways from Whitmer’s March 2, 2021, COVID briefing

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical officer of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, provided an update Tuesday (March 2) on the state’s most important COVID-19 metrics.

Michigan’s case rate down to 91.2 cases per million population. That number has been declining for seven straight weeks.

Ad

Last week, Michigan’s case rate dipped below 100 cases per million people -- 95, to be exact -- for the first time since the fall peak.

Michigan officials said the case rate is starting to plateau and is similar to what they saw at the beginning of October.

The state’s positivity rate rose this week for the first time in months, up to 3.7%. While it’s only a 0.2% increase, it ends Michigan’s streak of decreasing in all three of these metrics.

Officials said the change in positivity rate is also similar to early October.

“Our case count and positivity rates remain among the lowest in the nation,” Whitmer said.

The percentage of hospital beds with COVID-19 patients in them statewide is down to 3.9% -- a full percentage point lower than last week. That number has been steadily declining since the fall peak.

State officials said the hospitalization rate peaked at 19.6% on Dec. 4.