Michigan’s COVID restrictions have been lifted -- Does this mean the pandemic is over?

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially lifted the state’s COVID restrictions and fully reopened the state for the first time in around 15 months. So what does it all mean? Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is weighing in.

Read: 11 takeaways from Gov. Whitmer’s briefing as Michigan officially lifts COVID restrictions

Does this mean the COVID pandemic is over?

No. Not at all -- and that’s really the big picture point. As much as we’re seeing an improvement in the Michigan COVID situation, because we’re a global community, there are still opportunities for a resurgence. Most likely though a new variant that can evade any protection we’ve developed.

Ad

Who still needs to wear a mask and where?

Wearing a mask is now mainly a personal choice but everyone should be respectful of that individual choice.

Continued mask use is still useful for anyone who is immunocompromised since the response to the vaccines appears to be blunted. Anyone who just wants an extra safety margin or isn’t vaccinated or immune from a recent infection should wear a mask, especially in crowded indoor spaces.

Read: Michigan lifts COVID restrictions today: Where vaccination rates stand

Read more:

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge