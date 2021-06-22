Michigan lifts COVID restrictions today: Where vaccination rates stand

A medial staff prepares the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for the beverage maker Suntory as the company began its workplace vaccination Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Thousands of Japanese companies began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to workers and their families Monday in an employer-led drive reaching more than 13 million people that aims to rev up the nation's slow vaccine rollout. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

After more than 15 months, most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Michigan.

Starting today (June 22), there will no longer be any limits on indoor or outdoor capacity, and the broad mask order will expire, regardless of vaccination status.

Some orders in long-term care facilities and testing will remain, and guidance on how schools will operate is expected this week.

Michigan was originally supposed to fully reopen July 1, but with nearly 9 million vaccines administered and COVID cases plummeting, that timeline was accelerated, as COVID trends continue to drop.

The original target was to hit 70% before lifting these restrictions, but following CDC guidance, Michigan dropped its plan to tie vaccination rates to lifting limits.

Here’s where vaccination rates stand across the area as restrictions are lifted today:

As of June 21, about 61.2% of Michigan residents 16 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Here are some 1-dose rates by area, for 16 and older:

City of Detroit: 39.2% (67.2% for city residents 40 and older)

Wayne County: 64.9%

Oakland County: 68.1%

Macomb County: 57.4%

Washtenaw County: 67.6%

Livingston County: 59.8%

St. Clair County: 50.8%

Lapeer County: 48%

Monroe County: 44.7%

Ingham County: 58%

Kent County: 63.1%

Marquette County: 62.5%

I’m not going to list every county, but you get the point -- most counties are between 55% and 65%, you can see coverage by color scale below from MDHHS:

Michigan vaccine coverage map as of June 21, 2021. (MDHHS)

Overall, 8.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan, 4.9 million from Pfizer, 3.5 million from Moderna, and 305,000 from Johnson and Johnson.

About 75% of Michigan residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated. This group accounts for a large majority of COVID-19 related deaths.

The lowest risk group, 12-19, is at a much lower vaccination rate as things fully reopen, with just 32% having at least one dose. For just the 12-15 age group, that drops to 25.8% with 1+ dose. Find more vaccine data here on the MDHHS dashboard.

