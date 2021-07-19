Canada to open border to fully vaccinated US citizens on Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated United States citizens will be allowed to cross the border into Canada starting Aug. 9.

U.S. residents who have been vaccinated with Canadian-authorized COVID-19 vaccines -- Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD -- will be allowed to enter Canada for nonessential travel without quarantining, according to public health officials. At least 14 days must have passed since receiving the final dose of an approved vaccine for visitors to enter Canada.

Travelers will have to provide proof of vaccination, be asymptomatic and present a negative COVID-19 molecular test before entering.

Children ages 12 and younger can enter if they’re not vaccinated as long as they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian who has a right to enter Canada, officials said. Children must meet all other criteria and testing requirements.

Ad

Anyone who doesn’t meet the requirements for nonessential travel will be denied entry, Canadian officials said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted last week that this type of reopening could happen in August.

Click here to read Canada’s full announcement.