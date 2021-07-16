Cloudy icon
68º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Justin Trudeau: Canada-US border could reopen to vaccinated Americans in August

Pressure has been mounting on Canada to continue to ease the restrictions at the border, which have been in effect since March 2020

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Canada, US Canada Border, U.S. Canada Border, Canadian Border, Travel, Travel Restrictions, International Travel, World News, News, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, Coronavirus Vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccination
Canadian prime minister says border could reopen to vaccinated Americans next week
Canadian prime minister says border could reopen to vaccinated Americans next week

OTTAWA, Ontario – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that the United States-Canada border could reopen for fully vaccinated Americans as soon as August.

Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces on Thursday and his office released a readout of the call. He noted that if Canada’s current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue the border can open.

When the border closed because of the COVID pandemic, 85-year-old Al Oleski and his 81-year-old girlfriend Carol were forced to be separated. She lives in Ontario and he lives in Livonia. While they’re used to spending time apart, this has been the longest they’ve gone in a decade without being able to see each other.

The two met while they were still married to other people while on a group trip traveling Europe. The two kept in touch and after their spouses passed away about 10 years ago, they decided to get together and get a place of their own.

“Florida,” Oleski said. “We have a little mobile home about 10 minutes from the beach.”

Oleski typically spends the summers in Ontario but has been unable to during the last two years. He said they speak every day by telephone and occasionally by video, but that’s been difficult too.

“Every so often we Facetime,” Oleski said. “I say me and technology don’t go together, but anyway.”

With the news that fully vaccinated Americans may be able to cross the border by mid-August, Oleski will be the first to tell you -- he’s better in person.

“It’s hard to put into words. You’re lonesome because you can’t be with the one you love and you want to be together and, of course, we’re not together all the time,” Oleski said. “But if for some reason if she wanted to come here for something or I wanted to go there for something, there wasn’t too much impediment, just go across the border and say, ‘Hi, I’m here.’”

Just being able to say “Hi” might just be within reach.

Who can travel to Canada

Per the Canadian government:

Until further notice, most foreign nationals cannot travel to Canada, even if they have a valid visitor visa or electronic travel authorization (eTA).

These restrictions stop most non-essential (discretionary) travel to Canada.

Go here to find out more about who can enter Canada.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Grant comes to Local 4 from Oklahoma City. He joins the news team as co-anchor of Local 4 News Today weekend mornings and is a general assignment reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email