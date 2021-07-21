US extends land border restrictions for Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21

The United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through Aug. 21 in its effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

This announcement from the U.S. comes less than a week since Canada announced fully vaccinated U.S. citizens will be allowed to cross the border into Canada starting Aug. 9.

“To decrease the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through August 21, while ensuring the continued flow of essential trade and travel,” reads a statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday. “DHS is in constant contact with Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably.”

Ad

Read more: Canada to open border to fully vaccinated US citizens on Aug. 9

Wednesday’s announcement from the U.S. means Michiganders won’t be able to make quick visits to Canada and back, at least for now as COVID cases have been rising across the nation. In Michigan the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 898,626 as of Tuesday, including 19,862 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,028 new cases and 14 additional deaths (all identified during a vital records review) over a four-day period -- an average of about 257 cases and 3.5 deaths per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 897,598 cases and 19,848 deaths.

Ad

Testing is around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, and the 7-day positive rate is now up to 3.05% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 273 on Tuesday, up from 219 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,400 on Tuesday.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 62.7% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.