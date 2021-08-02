16 COVID cases linked to four-day motorcycle event in West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Michigan health officials have linked 16 cases of COVID-19 to a four-day motorcycle event on the west side of the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has connected at least 16 cases of the virus to Muskegon Bike Time, a four-day motorcycle event held in West Michigan.

Officials said 16 cases have been identified among people who either attended this year’s event from July 15-18 or came into contact with someone who attended the event. Some of those people were infectious while at the event, according to experts.

“We continue to see outbreaks of COVID-19 in Michigan, including outbreaks involving the more transmissible Delta variant,” said. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Attendees at Bike Time may have been exposed and are urged to get tested based on CDC’s latest guidelines. Our best protection against the virus is the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Anyone who went to Muskegon Bike Time might have been exposed to COVID, officials said. They are encouraged to get tested.

Fully vaccinated residents who have been around someone with COVID should get tested 3 to 5 days after exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms, according to the CDC. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until receiving a negative test result, per the CDC’s guidelines. Those who test positive should isolate for 10 days.

People with COVID might be asymptomatic or have a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe illness. Symptoms generally appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms, such as trouble breathing, chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake, or pale or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, should seek emergency care immediately.