Washtenaw County officials close Independence Lake beach due to bacteria levels

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Washtenaw County officials have closed Independence Lake beach on Thursday due to high levels of bacteria.

The Washtenaw County Health Department found high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water during routine testing. Officials said the beach is closed now and will stay closed until follow-up tests show the bacteria levels are safe for swimming.

Fishing and activities that don’t require people to come into contact with the water are still allowed, according to the health department.

Elevated levels of E. coli might have been caused by a mixture of recent rainstorms and an unusually high number of ducks and geese on the beaches, officials said. Bird feces can be washed into the lakes by stormwater.

Ad

E. coli bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness. It’s especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems.

For updates, visit washtenaw.org and click on Independence Lake County Park. Anyone with questions or who might have gotten sick after swimming in the water is asked to call the Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division at 734-222-3800 or visit www.washtenaw.org/envhealth.