Study: Eating both plant and animal-based proteins can help control blood pressure

There is new research on how the protein in our diets can help protect us from high blood pressure that is linked to cardiovascular diseases.

There is new research on how the protein in our diets can help protect us from high blood pressure that is linked to cardiovascular diseases.

There is a link between salt and sodium consumption and high blood pressure, but your diet can affect your blood pressure in other ways. New research published in the American Heart Association Journey - Hypertension -- focused specifically on protein in our diet and how both variety and amount matter.

The study looked at health information for more than 12,000 adults in China. The participants were an average age of 41 and were about evenly split between men and women. The people were asked about what and how much they ate specifically regarding eight different sources of protein: Whole grains, refined grains, processed red meat, unprocessed red meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and legumes.

Ad

After an average of 6 years of follow-up, just more than 35% of participants developed high blood pressure. The people with the greatest variety of protein in their diet had less than half the rate of new-onset high blood pressure.

The heart health message is that consuming a balanced diet with proteins from various sources, rather than focusing on a single source of dietary protein, may help prevent the development of high blood pressure.

For each type of protein, the researchers identified specific levels where the risk of hypertension is lower.

When the total quantity of protein intake was considered, the amount consumed was divided into five categories (quintiles), from least to most intake. People who ate the least amount of total protein and those who ate most protein had the highest risk for new onset of hypertension

The study suggests that eating a selection of both plant and animal-based proteins in your diet can help control your blood pressure and benefit your heart.

Ad

Researchers speculated that consuming a greater variety of proteins in proper quantity could guarantee the intake of different essential amino acids, which may correlate with better nutritional status, microbiota richness, and diversity.

Read: Complete Good Health coverage