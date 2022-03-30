Good Health: How to navigate updated COVID.gov website

The name is simple, COVID.gov. You can view it in English, Spanish, or Chinese. The first box allows you to type in your county’s name to find out your county’s COVID community risk level. For example, Wayne County’s level is currently low. There’s also advice on the recommended minimal precautions based on the risk level.

DETROIT – The name is simple, COVID.gov. You can view it in English, Spanish, or Chinese.

The first box allows you to type in your county’s name to find out your county’s COVID community risk level.

For example, Wayne County’s level is currently low.

There’s also advice on the recommended minimal precautions based on the risk level.

Move down the page, and you’ll find the Test to Treat locator tool where people at high risk can find a place to get tested and treated all in one spot.

Type in your zip code (48185), and the closest of the current two-thousand available sites will pop up.

It’s not perfect.

The sites have addresses listed but not phone numbers, and if you click a link to make a Test to Treat appointment. It takes you to the location’s website, where it wasn’t always clear what to do next.

But it’s a good start.

There’s a spot to learn more about high-quality masks and a free mask locator back on the main page.

Again, type in your zip code (48021), and a list of nearby locations pop up.

There’s also a link to find vaccines and boosters and a link to order your free at-home COVID tests.

If you haven’t placed your first or second order for test kits, do that right away.

There is a link to COVID symptoms and care information at the very bottom of the page. This includes a great chart about precisely what to do if you’re a close contact to someone who’s positive.

Finally, back on the main page, there are buttons about how and when to use your at-home tests and the latest guidance on travel rules and restrictions.

If you don’t have internet access, there is also a national hotline that can provide the same information, and it supports over 150 languages.

That phone number is 1800-232-0233.