First case of measles in Michigan this year confirmed, health officials say

DETROIT - A case of measles was confirmed in Michigan and it’s the first case in the state this year.

According to health officials, a contagious person arrived at DTW on March 6. The person went to an urgent care center in Washtenaw County.

The case stems from exposure during international travel.

Measles is a viral infection that can result in pneumonia, brain inflammation or death.

Signs of measles include a high fever, runny nose, cough and reddened, light-sensitive eyes, followed by a red, raised body rash that starts on the head and face and progresses to the rest of the body.

Measles is highly contagious and can be passed through the air by coughing and sneezing.

