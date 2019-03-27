Studies show health benefits of napping

DETROIT - The siesta is a very normal part of life in many parts of the world -- and quite probably for good reason.

The large majority of mammals sleep more than once a day. Humans are an exception...More to fit a societal schedule than what is natural and healthy.

When we are children, it is expected that we will take a nap every day...But at some point we force people out of that routine, as daily schedules impose a full day of wakefulness. But guess what? After schedules become less important, most older adults go right back to napping.

So maybe many adults are missing something important.

A new study from Greece evaluated the effect that napping had on blood pressure. Looking at 212 people with an average age of 62, they found when people took a midday nap, they had an average 5 and a half point drop in their systolic blood pressure, which is about as much as a person might expect from many medications or lifestyle changes.

A prior study of over 23,000 men found those who napped three times a week had a 37 percent lower risk of dying from heart disease.

Even very short naps can increase mental sharpness and productivity. Experts recommend that naps shouldn't be longer than 10 to 20 minutes. If you nap for a longer time you run the risk of remaining more sluggish when you wake up. Also -- naps shouldn't be taken too late in the day or you could make it more difficult to fall asleep at night.

Unfortunately, napping isn't part of most people's workplace situation -- although there are gradually more employers acknowledging the value of a nap.

Naps shouldn't be a substitute for a good night's sleep, but if you're feeling fatigued during the day -- consider working 10 minutes into any break you may have.



