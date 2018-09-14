Health officials confirm case of hepatitis A at Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly

HOLLY, Mich. - Oakland County Health Division was alerted Thursday night that an attendee of the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly had a confirmed case of hepatitis A and was ill while attending the festival Sept. 1.

It has been confirmed the carrier is the same person who worked at Omelette and Waffle Cafe in Plymouth.

It is strongly recommended that those attending and working the festival Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 get a hepatitis A vaccine by Saturday, if they have not already been vaccinated.

“Vaccination can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after potential exposure,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for the Health Division. “If you have attended the Michigan Renaissance Festival during these dates and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A or have a sudden onset of any symptoms, contact your doctor.”

Attendees unable to get vaccinated by Saturday are advised to be aware of hepatitis A symptoms, such as sudden abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine and/or vomiting often followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice).

Symptoms may appear from 14-50 days after exposure, but average about one month.

For more information, contact Oakland County’s Nurse on Call hotline at 800-848-5533 or visit the Oakland County Health Division's official website here. The service will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to answer calls.

