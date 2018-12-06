Health officials want parents to be alert after polio-like illness confirmed in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed its first Michigan case of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.

The illness is described as polio-like and is caused by a virus. So far, doctors have been unable to pinpoint an exact cause.

The CDC confirmed a child in Wayne County has the disease, which is one of eight potential cases in Michigan. The disease has paralyzed dozens of people, mostly children, around the country.

The case in Wayne County is a child, although the exact age and location have not been disclosed. It's not a new case, but one that has been under investigation for quite some time and was confirmed Wednesday.

Of the cases being investigated in Michigan, the ages range from 5 months to 55 years old.

As of two days ago, the CDC was reporting 134 confirmed cases of AFM in 33 states. Officials said more cases in Michigan could be coming.

Health officials want parents to be alert. AFM usually begins with a fever or respiratory illness. Then weakness in the upper or lower extremities sets in. If you notice these symptoms in your child, take them to a doctor immediately.

