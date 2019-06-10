Kroger adds CBD products to Michigan stores

Jay Schexnyder/CNN

Kroger is the latest retailer to get into the CBD business.

The Midwest-based grocery chain says they are adding CBD products to Michigan stores, joining a growing trend.

In a statement to Local 4, Kroger said: "Like many retailers, we are offering our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD. CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations. Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety."

Related: Study finds CBD effective in treating heroin addiction

As states have liberalized the use of marijuana, CBD-related products such as oils, lotions, chocolates and even dog food have stormed the market.

Market analysts expect the hemp-derived CBD market alone to hit between $15-20 billion in the next five to six years.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.