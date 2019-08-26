Michigan woman left in agony due to metal grill brush bristle -- do you need to worry about this?

HILLSDALE, Mich. - A Michigan woman was left in agony for months after a simple cookout mistake led to her having a metal grill brush wire stuck in her throat.

Linda Pelham and her husband, Chuck, were having guests over to their Hillsdale home for a cookout. Before the guests arrived, Chuck Pelham cleaned the grill with a grill brush.

"We were going to grill steaks, but I wanted a hot dog," Linda Pelham said.

"She wanted it burned," Chuck Pelham said. "I don't know why people like them burned, but she wanted it burned, so I just threw it on the grill."

Bristle gets stuck in woman's throat

"I took one bite of my hot dog and instantly felt something in my throat," Linda Pelham said. "Just stabbing, searing pain."

"I thought, 'Well, she's got something lodged in her throat,'" Chuck Pelham said. "So we tried to get it out of her throat."

"He came over and did the Heimlich," Linda Pelham said.

She said she could still feel something in her throat. A doctor scoped her throat days later in an emergency room but didn't find anything.

"I woke up in the middle of the night, and my throat was so swollen I could hardly swallow or breathe," Linda Pelham said.

An X-ray finally revealed a wire lodged in her threat. The couple was surprised to discover it was from their metal grill brush.

"My buddy and I went back and looked at our grill, and you can see them," Chuck Pelham said. "We took a little magnet and ran it over the edges of the grill, and it picked several of them up."

Doctors remove bristle

No doctor she visited could get the wire out.

"He told me I would just have to live with it in there," Linda Pelham said. "He couldn't find it."

After months of pain and persistence, she was referred to the University of Michigan. Physician assistant Brian Kilbarger was immediately concerned by her CT scan.

"I'm worried that I may be seeing this wire that's very close to a major blood vessel in her neck," Kilbarger said.

He consulted with ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Mark Prince.

"The wire bristle had migrated across the back of her neck, sort of back of her throat, to lie up against the carotid artery," Prince said. "So we could see it sitting there."

That raised the risk of surgery, but another scan showed the bristle had moved again. Doctors were able to do a much simpler operation with the bristle in its new position.

"I just cannot thank both of them enough," Linda Pelham said. "I feel like I owe them my life."

She has now recovered. The Pelhams no longer use a metal brush for their grill.

"We don't ever lay anything right on the grill itself," Linda Pelham said. "We use copper mats or aluminum foil."

They want others to know their brush was fairly new.

"I just want to get the message out there that this is a possibility," Linda Pelham said. "I'm not going to say that it's going to happen to you the very next time that you clean your grill off, but it could happen."

Chuck Pelham said he keeps the photo of the bristle on his phone to show people when they share their story.

Help Me Hank investigates grills

Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester scored grills around Metro Detroit to see if others had the same problem.

He found loose bristles to be a common problem. When he ran a magnet through grills at a few homes in the area, the results were surprising.

Wood Gontina, of Royal Oak, has a typical barbecue routine when he cooks hamburgers and hot dogs.

But experts say an estimated 1,700 Americans went to an emergency room between 2002 and 2014 for ingesting bristles in food.

Most of the grills Help Me Hank tested had bristles that had fallen off wire brushes.

The bristles were found underneath the grates in the soot and char, but when Hank opened his grill, he saw a metal bristle right on the grate where the food goes.

How can we protect ourselves? There are other brushes that don't use metal bristles. You can also use bristle-free alternatives such as a grill stone or a nylon scrub pad.

You can also crumple up some aluminum foil and use it to scrub.

If you have to use a wire brush, make sure you're replacing it when you see bristles coming loose and be mindful of the way you're cleaning.

You cannot use a magnet to clean a grill. Help Me Hank used one simply to illustrate how many bristles can be found in a typical grill.

Hear from the people involved in the story on what they now use to clean their grills:

