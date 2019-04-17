New measles case confirmed in Oakland County, bringing total to 43

DETROIT - Health officials have confirmed one new case of measles in Metro Detroit.

Officials have identified eight exposure locations linked to the cases. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a new measles case in Oakland County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Southeast Michigan to 43.

There are now 40 confirmed casees in Oakland County, two in Wayne County and one in Washtenaw County, officials said. Only one of the Wayne County cases is in Detroit.

RELATED: New measles cases confirmed in Detroit, Oakland County; 8 exposure locations identified

Here are the exposure locations linked to the measles cases:

Beis Chabad of North Oak Park -- 15401 West 10 Mile Road in Oak Park -- from 7:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 10.

Beis Chabad of North Oak Park -- 15401 West 10 Mile Road in Oak Park -- from 7:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 11.

Speedway Gas Station -- 6041 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing -- from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 11.

Baymont by Wyndham Grand Rapids Airport -- 2873 Kraft Avenue SE in Grand Rapids -- from about midnight to 3 a.m. April 12.

BP Gas Station -- 1166 Encorse Road in Ypsilanti -- from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12.

Urgent Care Med Express -- 3100 Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids -- from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 12.

Congregation B’Nai Israel -- 15400 West 10 Mile Road in Oak Park -- from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 12.

Beis Chabad of North Oak Park -- 15401 W 10 Mile Road in Oak Park -- from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13.

Symptoms, treatment

A vaccine is effective within 72 hours of exposure, according to health officials. Immune Globulin treatment is effective within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals.

People who believe they were possibly exposed are asked to watch for symptoms for at least 21 days after exposure. Measles can be spread by person-to-person contact and through the air by sneezing or coughing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days later, according to officials.

Symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

White spots on inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy and usually starts on the face.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection,” said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for Oakland County Health Division. “Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, particularly in light of recent outbreaks nationally and worldwide.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.