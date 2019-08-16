Nurses at Beaumont Hospital in Troy recognized for excellence

Nurses at Beaumont Hospital in Troy celebrate earning Magnet status for the third time in a row in August 2019. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - If you've ever been hospitalized, you know a good nurse can make all the difference in your stay.

The nurses at Beaumont Hospital in Troy aren't just good, they're excellent, according to their most recent award.

For the third time in a row, Beaumont Hospital in Troy has received the highest honor for nursing excellence through the Magnet recognition program of the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

While the award might not be familiar to those outside of the medical progression, consider this: Only about 8% of hospitals across the nation have achieved Magnet status.

"Earning Magnet status is a tremendous accomplishment," said Susan Grant, Beaumont Health executive vice president and chief nursing officer. "To sustain that level of excellence through three consecutive periods validates the hard work of the entire team at Troy, along with our commitment to quality and safety. We are proud of and grateful to Troy's amazing nurses and patient care teams."

Magnet was created in 1994 to recognize health care organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice.

Beaumont Hospital President James Lynch described the Troy nursing team as "selfless and persevering."

"We are proud of our nurses and the staff at Beaumont Hospital, Troy," Lynch said. "This recognition represents a total team effort and our unwavering commitment to patient- and family-centered care."

Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak became the first hospital in Michigan to achieve Magnet status in 2004. Beaumont Hospital in Grosse Pointe earned Magnet status in 2018.

