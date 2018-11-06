Oakland County health officials confirm 2 measles cases in residents who arrived on flight to DTW

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County health officials have confirmed two measles cases in residents who arrived on a flight at Detroit Metro Airport.

The Oakland County residents arrived at DTW around 5 p.m. Oct. 23. Anyone who might have been exposed is advised to look for symptoms for 21 days.

Anyone who sees symptoms develop should call ahead to a health care provider and plan a visit so they can take proper precautions to prevent further exposure.

"Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection." said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. "Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from vaccine preventable diseases like measles."

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air by a contagious person sneezing or coughing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person coughed or sneezed.

Symptoms of measles usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin

"If you have questions about your child's vaccination status or your own vaccination history, talk to your doctor right way to ensure your family has optimal protection," said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director.

The MMR vaccine is available through some health providers, Oakland County Health Division offices in Southfield and Pontiac, and many pharmacies.

