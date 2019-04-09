Oakland County health officials helping schools ID kids at higher risk of measles infection

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Currently, there have been 41 confirmed measles cases in southeast Michigan related to the current outbreak.

Of that total, 39 cases are in Oakland County, one is in Wayne county and one in Washtenaw County. Washtenaw County released a list of possible exposure locations Tuesday.

In New York City a public health emergency has been declared related to the measles outbreak.

Oakland County is being proactive when it comes to identifying unvaccinated or under-vaccinated school children.

"In the event that we did have an exposure at one of the schools they would be prepared to exclude students," said Leigh-Ann Stafford, an Oakland County Health officer.

The exclusion policy is part of Michigan law and Oakland County schools will enforce it.

"We generally have students out for three weeks if they show signs, symptoms or are diagnosed with measles," said Shawn Ryan, superintendent at Clarkston Community Schools.

"We're always looking at ways of making sure that not only our students are getting the right growth in terms of academics, but are supported medically," Ryan said.

One way is the district's partnership with Clarkston Medical Group. It offers clinics at the elementary and middle school for students who have parental consent.

Clarkston has not seen any measles cases yet. The district and the health department are working together to protect students and adults from the disease.

Birmingham Public Schools released the following statement:

"The Oakland County Health Department has shared with us that there was a confirmed case of measles at Derby Middle School on Friday, March 29. We are following guidelines from the Oakland County Health Department, which includes the exclusion of students that are not vaccinated or under vaccinated. In the case of measles, the exclusion period is 21 days from the date the exposure occurred.

The health and wellbeing of our students are top priority and we are adhering to health guidelines set by our county and state. We look forward to the return of all of our students as quickly as possible."

