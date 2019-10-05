Patient diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A patient at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak was recently diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

People can get Legionnaires' disease when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air that contain the bacteria. The illness is not spread from one person to another.

The hospital said it has a water safety plan that includes regular monitoring and testing.

Testing has shown that temperature, pH and chlorine levels have all been within appropriate ranges, hospital officials said.

The hospital said it is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it has collaborated with county and state agencies.

The hospital is also providing bottled water and continuing to test water.

What to know about Legionnaires' disease

Legionella bacteria do not spread from one person to another and Legionnaires' disease doesn't come from drinking water.

The most likely sources of infection include potable water used for showering, cooling towers in large air conditioning units, decorative fountains and hot tubs. People can get Legionnaires' disease when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air that contain the bacteria.

Symptoms of the disease include cough, fever, chills and muscle aches. In some cases, pneumonia may develop.

People at increased risk of contracting the disease are those 50 years or older; current or former smokers; people with a chronic lung disease; people with weak immune systems or who take drugs that weaken the immune system ; people with cancer; and people with underlying illnesses, such as diabetes, kidney failure, or liver failure.

Anyone with the symptoms of Legionnaires' disease is asked to make an appointment with their doctor.

