Weinstein's Former Assistant Rowena Chiu Pushes Back on Idea Prison Will Be Unfair for Convicted Rapist

Harvey Weinstein's former assistant is pushing back on the idea that the disgraced producer could face unfair treatment in prison as officials take extraordinary steps to make sure he survives behind bars.

"He's experiencing only a small amount of the fear and terror that he instilled in dozens of women who he assaulted," Rowena Chiu, who says Weinstein tried to rape her in 1998, told Inside Edition.

Reports say he will be kept under 24-hour video surveillance and may have a prison unit all to himself.

The movie mogul was found guilty of raping actress Jessica Mann and sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haleyi. Despite the testimony of Sopranos' actress Annabella Sciorra, they found him not guilty of the most serious charge of predatory sexual assault, which could have carried a life sentence in prison.

Weinstein was taken to Bellevue Hospital with heart palpitations after the verdict.

"He's looking at a very bleak life inside of prison," said high-profile prison consultant John Fuller. "He may try to establish a relationship with a few inmates who have been convicted of similar crimes. If those inmates are looking at a very lengthy sentence they may try to extort him or use him for money to offer some form of protection."

The publicist who accompanied Weinstein to court each day has stated that Weinstein's physical health is not strong enough to survive prison. Weinstein previously denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

