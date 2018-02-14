Hour Detroit announces winner for 2018 Restaurant of the Year

DETROIT - Hour Detroit has announced its winner for 2018 Restaurant of the Year.

Parc, located in Detroit's Campus Martius Park, has been named 2018 Restaurant of the Year for the first time by Hour Detroit.

The magazine will feature Parc in its March issue. The restaurant has been open since 2016 and is lead by executive chef Jordan Hoffman.

“I try to think of the different cultural influences of Detroit, which is really where the heart of my cooking sits,” notes Hoffman. “A lot of it is in Italy, but of course it is local as far as ingredients go. But it is not overly fussy; it’s refined, simple, and approachable.”

“Parc sits at the true geographic hub of the wheel where the spokes converge at Woodward, Michigan Avenue, Fort Street, Cadillac Square and Monroe,” writes Christopher Cook, Hour Detroit chief restaurant critic and wine writer. “It will become an institution that continues to evolve and evoke that sense of place. The combination of charm, very good food, and a dazzling location all make Parc a great experience.”

“We just love to go to work every day, and we are proud to be part of this renovation of Detroit,” Elia says. His partner, Shiffman agrees wholeheartedly. “To be able to open our doors and see locals, professionals, and out-of-town diners from all over the place visit our dining room, brought nothing but excitement,” he says. “We are beyond thrilled to contribute in a small way to the regrowth of the Motor City.”

Parc is located right on Woodward in the middle of Campus Martius Park.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.