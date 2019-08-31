Jamie Edmonds: Football is back!

DETROIT - Football is back!

I was live at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic in our early shows on Thursday and I told my photographer, "Norm, I love high school football!" I meant it. I love the sights when it comes to the cheerleaders and the fans. I love the sounds, when you hear the band or the first whistle from a referee in the new season. It’s just so American and so Michigan.

I went to Chippewa Valley to do a preview story with Head Coach Scott Merchant and the Big Reds a week earlier. They told me, they wanted to repeat as Division One State Champs. Well -- they got off to a good start Thursday night. Antwaine Gunter ran for two touchdowns and first-year, Senior QB Josh Kulka had a great debut. Chippewa Valley beat Saline 35-21.

I also did a story last week on De La Salle. I went out to Warren and talked with Head Coach Mike Giannone and the Pilots. They would love nothing more, than to three-peat as Division Two State Champs. But, the Pilots had a rough start. They took on Muskegon and Ohio State Commit Cameron Martinez Friday at Wayne State. De La Salle didn’t help themselves when they fumbled on their first possession. Martinez had three touchdowns and it was pretty much all Muskegon from the get-go. De La Salle lost 41-7.

Football is back! And I am here for it!

Sunday, look for recaps of both games on Sports Final Edition. We will also have a special guest, former Wolverine Ron Bellamy in studio. He happens to be the Head Coach at West Bloomfield, the top team in the state.

See you Sunday!

