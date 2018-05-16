Krispy Kreme unveils new glazed doughnut that will only be available for one week

Krispy Kreme has unveiled a new glazed doughnut that will only be available for one week this May.

The new doughnut features a blueberry glaze. It will make its debut Monday, May 21 and be available for one week only through Sunday, May 27 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the United States and Canada.

“The stakes are high when innovating around our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut. Fans fell in love with our Lemon Glaze Doughnut, which won America’s vote earlier this year, and have been craving more,” said Brittany Dubin, Culinary Innovation Lead at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

“When we looked at how America voted, other flavors received a lot of support and Blueberry stood out as a unique and exciting culinary challenge that inspired my team – so, we went straight to work to tackle the classic flavor experience of blueberry in a way that only Krispy Kreme can: our glaze.”

The Blueberry Glaze Doughnut will be available only at participating Krispy Kreme shops for one week, while supplies last.

In Michigan, they will be available at stores in Allen Park, Troy and Grand Rapids. Find more info here.

