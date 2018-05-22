Meet Chili's new 1,650 calorie, 5-meat burger: The Boss

The Boss burger is now available at Chili's restaurants nationwide

If you're craving an insane amount of meat, Chili's has you covered.

Chili's is launching a new burger called "The Boss," which includes five meats: bacon, pulled rib meat, brisket, beef patty and jalapeno sausage.

But wait, it also includes cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, ranch and of course - barbeque sauce.

"This burger perfectly stacks five meats (yes, FIVE) and high-quality ingredients into one massively delicious burger. This burger is not to be taken lightly. It puts every other burger to shame because frankly, it's the burger that all other burgers report to," Chili's said in a press release.

How many calories are in this burger?

There's no hiding it, The Boss is ridiculously massive. All in, from bun to bun, you're looking at 1,650 calories total.

The burger is available at Chili's restaurants nationwide.

